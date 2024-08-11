Bangladesh
Bangladesh

UGC chairman steps down citing illness

UNB, Dhaka
Prof Kazi Shahidullah

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah has resigned from his post today.

In a resignation letter sent to the secretary to the Secondary of and Higher Secondary Division under the Ministry of Education, the UGC chairman cited his illness behind the resignation.

The letter mentioned that he has been staying in Australia for his treatment since August 20 last year following an official order from the Secondary of and Higher Secondary Division.

As per consultation of the Australian physicians and due to his physical condition, he is unable to carry out his duty, it reads.

In the letter, he mentioned that he joined as the UGC chairman on May 28 last year.

