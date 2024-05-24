Was offered smooth return to power in exchange for airbase

Says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said she was offered a hassle-free reelection in the January 7 election if she allowed a foreign country to build an airbase in Bangladesh territory.

"The offer came from a whiteman," she said while delivering her introductory speech at the 14-party meeting at the Gono Bhaban.

The premier said she faces challenges both at home and abroad. "The conspiracy is still afoot."

She also mentioned that there is a plot to turn Bangladesh into another East Timor.

"Like East Timor ... they want to carve out a Christian country taking parts from Bangladesh [Chattogram] and Myanmar with a base in the Bay of Bengal," Hasina said.

The PM alleged that the BNP had conspired to prevent the election.

She said if people want her to be in power, she will come to power. "If not, she will not."

"I'm saying this because everyone should know."

Hasina mentioned that business activities have been going on through the Bay and the Indian Ocean from ancient times.

"Many have their eyes on this place. There is no controversy here, no conflict. I won't let that happen. This is also one of my crimes [in their eyes]."