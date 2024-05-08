Village courts to get more empowered

The "Village Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024" was passed in the parliament yesterday, empowering the rural courts to levy a fine of up to Tk 3 lakh on offenders.

LGRD Minister Tazul Islam placed the bill which was passed by voice vote.

As per the bill, a village court comprises five members, including the union parishad chairman.

In 2013, by amending the Village Court Act, the government strengthened the court allowing it to impose fines up to Tk 75,000.

According to the objective of the bill, Village Courts Ordinance, 1976 was enacted to ensure speedy and easy settlement of minor disputes of local people in rural areas.

Later, the Village Courts Act, 2006 was enacted by repealing the Ordinance and some sections of the act were amended in 2013.