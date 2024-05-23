‘Vast areas may face waterlogging in monsoon’

Taposh points at filling up part of Hatirjheel for expressway; UDJFB awards 6 reporters

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday said residents of a vast area in the city, like Panthapath and Kathalbagan, may face waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon, as part of Hatirjheel has been filled up to construct elevated expressway.

Both the mayors in Dhaka tried to save the waterbody, but for the country's greater interest, their demands might have been turned down.

He said this at a programme organised by Urban Development Journalist Forum Bangladesh (UDJFB) at the CIRDAP auditorium, where six reporters were given Best Urban Reporting Award 2024.

Elimination of corruption, strict enforcement of law, and ensuring prompt justice are three key components for building a liveable and safer city, the mayor said.

The six reporters who were awarded at the event are -- Amitosh Pal and Latiful Islam (Samakal), Rashad Ahmad (New Age), Al Fatah Mamun (Bonik Barta), Rajnin Farzana (Sarabangla.net) and Nazmul Sayed (Independent TV).

Prof Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder, director of Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies; Sujaul Islam Khan, general secretary of Institute of Architects Bangladesh; and Helemul Alam, convener of the award implementation committee, among others, spoke at the programme.

Former President of Jatiya Press Club and Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam attended the programme as special guest. Shaikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan, general secretary of Bangladesh Institute of Planners, presented a keynote paper at the programme. UDJFB President Matin Abdullah presided over the event, moderated by UDJFB General Secretary Faisal Khan.