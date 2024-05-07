UZ chairman, 10 others released 12hrs after detention; seized money submitted to treasury

Pabna Sujanagar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahinuzzaman Shaheen and 10 of his associates were released from RAB camp this afternoon -- 12 hours after they were detained with over Tk 22 lakh.

Shaheen, also the general secretary of the upazila unit Awami League, and his men were detained from Bhabanipur embankment with a bag full of cash around 12:30am today. They were released around noon from the camp, said Md Ehteshamul Haque Khan, commander of RAB-12 Pabna camp.

Law enforcers however seized Tk 22.8 lakh and the money was deposited to the government treasury, he said, adding that no case was filed in this regard.

Meanwhile, supporters of Shaheen staged a protest near the camp after news of his detention spread.

Shaheen will contest tomorrow's upazila parishad elections for the post of chairman.