Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue May 7, 2024 04:47 PM
Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 04:50 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

UZ chairman, 10 others released 12hrs after detention; seized money submitted to treasury

Star Digital Report
Tue May 7, 2024 04:47 PM Last update on: Tue May 7, 2024 04:50 PM
Photo: Collected

Pabna Sujanagar Upazila Parishad Chairman Shahinuzzaman Shaheen and 10 of his associates were released from RAB camp this afternoon -- 12 hours after they were detained with over Tk 22 lakh.

Shaheen, also the general secretary of the upazila unit Awami League, and his men were detained from Bhabanipur embankment with a bag full of cash around 12:30am today. They were released around noon from the camp, said Md Ehteshamul Haque Khan, commander of RAB-12 Pabna camp.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

UZ chairman among 11 held with Tk 22 lakh cash in Pabna

Law enforcers however seized Tk 22.8 lakh and the money was deposited to the government treasury, he said, adding that no case was filed in this regard.

Meanwhile, supporters of Shaheen staged a protest near the camp after news of his detention spread.

Shaheen will contest tomorrow's upazila parishad elections for the post of chairman.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|সংবাদ বিশ্লেষণ

১৬১৯ গুণ বেশি দামে নাট-বল্টু কেনার গল্প

শেষ পর্যন্ত কাস্টমসের সচেতনতায় পণ্য খালাস করতে ব্যর্থ হয়ে বলেছে, ‘ভুল হয়েছে, পণ্যগুলো ভুলবশত আমদানি করা হয়েছে। এটা একটি মানবিক ভুল।’

২১ মিনিট আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হজ ভিসায় শুধু যাওয়া যাবে মক্কা, মদিনা ও জেদ্দা: সৌদি আরব

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification