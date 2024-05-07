UZ chairman among 11 held with Tk 22 lakh cash in Pabna

RAB early today arrested the incumbent chairman of Pabna's Sujanagar upazila and 10 of his associates along with a large amount of cash a day before he runs for re-election in the upazila parishad polls.

The chairman, Shahinuzzaman Shaheen, also the general secretary of the upazila unit Awami League, was arrested around 12:30am today, RAB said in a press conference around 3:00am.

Commander of RAB-12 Pabna camp Md Ehteshamul Haque Khan said, "Acting on a tip-off, we raided Bhabanipur embankment area late last night.

"During the drive, RAB arrested 11 people and seized a bag containing Tk 22.8 lakh from their possession," he said.

"They were unable to explain why they were carrying such a large amount in this manner after being questioned."

The commander said, "Primarily we suspect that they were carrying the money to distribute among voters."

He continued, "We are looking into the incident and have also told the returning officer about it so they can take legal action in this regard."

According to RAB, the arrestees are being held at the Pabna RAB camp, and legal procedures are underway.