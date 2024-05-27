Unseen and unrecognised

Speakers stress recognising women’s unpaid care work

Speakers at a seminar, titled “Recognition of Unpaid Care Work: A Step Towards Financial and Social Empowerment of Women,” yesterday. Manusher Jonno Foundation organised the event at a city hotel. Photo: Star

Contribution of female unpaid care work, in GDP equivalent terms, is five times higher than similar contribution by their male counterparts, said speakers at a seminar yesterday.

They also noted that if a woman could work one hour less on unpaid care and domestic work, her probability of participating in the labour market would increase by 2 percent.

Recognition of care work is the first step towards establishing a care economy, and acknowledging its significance in society. — Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha Prof of Economics at DU

We are trying to include unpaid care work in the budget. Because without care economy, the economy of smart Bangladesh will not be smart. — Waseqa Ayesha Khan State Minister for Finance

Additionally, having an under-five child in the family reduces a woman's probability of joining the labour market by 2.5 percent, they added.

These data were presented at a seminar, titled "Recognition of Unpaid Care Work: A Step Towards Financial and Social Empowerment of Women," organised by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) at a city hotel.

Referring to a 2021 survey conducted by Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS), Dr Kazi Iqbal, research director at the organisation, said, "Women's household and care work was worth Tk 5,307 billion, equivalent to 14.8 percent of GDP that year. Men's contribution to GDP that year was only 2.8 percent."

According to the study, women spend an average of 4.6 hours on unpaid household services for household members, such as cooking and cleaning, and 1.2 hours on unpaid caregiving services such as childcare and adult care, while men spend 0.6 hours and 0.2 hours on domestic and care work, respectively, he also said.

"On the other hand, women get only 1.2 hours for paid and self-employed work, while men get 6.1 hours for such tasks," he said.

Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha, professor of Economics department at Dhaka University, stressed the importance of recognising unpaid care work as the initial step.

Recognition of care work is the first step towards establishing a care economy, and acknowledging its significance in society, she added.

Dr Hossain Zillur Rahman, former adviser to the caretaker government and executive chairman of PPRC, emphasised the necessity of altering social norms, promoting a sense of social responsibility, and addressing toxic masculinity.

Such efforts require implementing additional policies and budgetary steps, he added.

"We need to invest in childcare support in workplaces, investment in maternal health, investment to prevent child marriage and much more," he also said.

Speaking as chief guest, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan, said disregarding women's unpaid care work is a global problem.

"There is no reason to exclude women's household and care work from GDP. We are trying to include unpaid care work in the budget. Because without care economy, the economy of smart Bangladesh will not be smart," she said.

She also emphasised recognising the work of domestic workers, as it is not easy to work outside the house without their help.

Referring to the prime minister's directive to include women's unpaid care and domestic work in GDP, MJF Executive Director Shaheen Anam said, "A CPD study has shown that the value of unpaid work is three times higher than the paid work of women."

"Even if women are paid for their work, 80 percent of them work in the informal sector, where their salary is insecure," she said. "Now is the time to economically recognise women's unpaid work through a satellite system of accounts," she added.

UN Women Representative to Bangladesh, Gitanjali Singh, believes the recognition process has to be a collective approach. Partnerships are fundamental and collaboration is the key here, she added.