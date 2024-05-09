Unity can ease Palestinians’ woes: PM

Hajj flights start

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday asked all not to do anything that goes against religious sentiments.

The premier said this while opening the hajj programme 2024 (1445 hijri) in the capital's Ashkona area. The first hajj flight is scheduled to depart Dhaka airport for Saudi Arabia today.

She said Islam is a sacred religion that has ensured the rights of people of all classes.

Hasina called upon the Muslim countries to work together, saying unity among them can also help reduce misery of the Palestinians.

Today, if all the Muslim countries worked together, forming an alliance, they would have been in a much better position, she said.

The PM also said people of all religions would continue to enjoy equal rights to follow their respective religion in the country.

She asked the pilgrims to pray for Bangladesh and its people while performing the hajj.

This year, a total of 85,257 pilgrims from Bangladesh are going to perform hajj.

The PM also exchanged greetings with the pilgrims at the hajj camp.

Hajj is expected to be held on June 15, subject to sighting of the moon.