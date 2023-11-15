Unhappy with delays in improving labour rights

EU team tells BGMEA

A visiting EU delegation last night told garment factory owners' association BGMEA that it was dissatisfied over the delays in implementation of the National Action Plan for improving labour rights.

The action plan is the government's commitment to improve labour rights.

After meeting the delegates at the association's office in the capital's Uttara, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the EU delegation also raised the issue of certain requirements for forming trade unions in garment factories.

As per the labour law, 20 percent of the workers' consent is required to form trade unions in factories with fewer than 3,000 workers.

In factories with over 3,000 workers, 15 percent workers' consent is required. Labour union leaders are against these requirements.

Faruque said the EU delegation raised this issue at the meeting.

The delegates also asked why trade unions are not allowed at factories in the Export Processing Zones.

In reply, the BGMEA said the owners have no objection if the government allows trade unions in the EPZs, he said.

But the foreign companies in the EPZs do not want unions in their factories, he added.

Citing a Unicef report, the delegation said child workers are employed in different sectors in Bangladesh, but not in the garment industries.

The delegates were led by Paola Pampaloni, deputy managing director of Asia and Pacific Department at the European External Action Service.

The team also raised concerns over delays in recruitment of inspectors for the Department for Inspection of Factories and Establishment, and the death of four garment workers during recent demonstrations, he said.

BGMEA chief Faruque demanded ethical buying practice from the EU clothing retailers and brands and an increase in prices of garment products as the workers' salary has been hiked.

The BGMEA also demanded the GSP Plus status for Bangladesh so the country can enjoy the duty waivers after graduation from the LDC status.

To secure the GSP Plus status, Bangladesh will have to ensure standards in human and labour rights, environmental protection, and good governance.