Two-month ban on crab netting

A two-month ban has been imposed on crab fishing in the Sundarbans from January 1, as the breeding season has started.

The ban will remain in effect from January 1 to February 28, said Conservator of Forest Mihir Kumar Doe.

He said January and February comprise the breeding season for crabs. During this time, the mother crabs lay their eggs. Then the crab larva comes out from the eggs.

"While crabs are normally in rivers or canals, they move towards the warmer water of the sea during breeding season. Besides, salinity of sea water is higher, which is suitable for breeding, he added.

When female crabs lay eggs, it is easier to catch them. The ban thereby ensures a boost in crab production.

Crab catchers and traders, however, expressed concerns over the ban, saying it causes seasonal unemployment for many people.

Mosharraf Hossain, a crab fisherman of Koyra village near Sundarbans said he had returned home from Sundarbans as he didn't catch any crabs this season and is financially struggling.

Locals alleged some unscrupulous fishermen are still netting crabs from different areas of Sundarbans.

Alamgir Hossain, General Secretary of Koyra Upazila Crab Traders Association, claimed Tk 10 lakh worth of crabs are sent to Dhaka from Koyra each month and that 99 percent of exported crabs are caught in the Sundarbans.

According to Forest Department, 2,900 boats are permitted to enter the Sundarbans. Most are crab fishermen.

Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, divisional forest officer of West Sundarbans, said they have intensified patrolling in the Sundarbans during the ban.