Two Bangladeshi fishermen injured in BGP firing in Teknaf

At a time when Bangladesh is providing shelter to members of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) fleeing the conflict in their country, the force opened fire on a Bangladeshi fishing boat in Naf river of Teknaf upazila in Cox's Bazar, leaving two fishermen injured.

The incident took place around 11:00am today in the Naikhondia area in the estuary of Naf river, three kilometres off the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, sources at Border Guard Bangladesh said.

The injured are Faruq Mia, 37, of Dakkhin para, and Md Ismail, 19, of Majer Dailpara under Shah Porir Dwip union.

Faruq suffered bullet wounds to his hands and legs, the sources said.

The BGP opened fire on the Bangladeshi fishermen from their warship, said Lt Colonel Mohiuddin Ahmed, commanding officer of BGB Battalion -2 in Teknaf.

"We sent a letter to Myanmar authorities protesting this incident," he said.

Mohammad Yusuf, one of the fishermen of the fishing trawler, said they were returning to Shah Porir Dwip after fishing in the sea near St Martins.

At that point, a Myanmar ship was crossing through the area adjacent to Naikhondia.

"Suddenly, they opened fire on us and injured two of our fellow fishermen," he said.

"We were in Bangladeshi waters in the Naf river and waving our hands, showing the Bangladeshi flag, signalling them not to shoot. But they ignored our signal."

Suriya Yasmin, medical officer of Teknaf Upazila Health Complex, said Ismail was slightly injured.

Faruq was hit by three bullets and was sent to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital as his condition was serious, she said.

The incident of firing by Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) happened when 285 BGP members are under the custody of BGB.

They fled to Bangladesh and have taken safe shelter to flee the conflict in Rakhine State amid the ongoing conflict between the military junta and the Arakan Army (AA) in Rakhine state.

On February 15, 330 Myanmar nationals, including 302 BGP officials and four of their family members, two army personnel, 18 immigration members, and four civilians, who had entered Bangladesh, were returned to their country.