‘Toxic PFAS found in water near textile factories’

Says study

High percentage of a harmful substance was found in the water near the country's garment factories, according to a new study.

The substance -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as "forever chemicals" -- was found for the first time in the country, according to studies conducted by the Environment and Social Development Organization (ESDO) and Ipen, a network of NGOs.

The study tested 31 surface water samples and four tap water samples from areas near textile factories in 2021 and 2022.

According to the study, titled "Present Threat: PFAS in Textiles and Water in Bangladesh", PFAS was found in 27 of the 31 surface water samples (87 percent).

Furthermore, of the 27 samples containing PFAS, 67 percent contained one or more globally banned PFAS-based chemicals, such as PFOA, PFOS, and PFHXS.

Tap water contamination was also high, with PFAS detected in 75 percent of samples.

Researcher at Ipen Global and co-author of the study, Jitka Straková, presented the study virtually in a programme organised by ESDO in the capital yesterday.

Particularly alarming was the level of contamination in the Karnatali river, where PFAS concentrations reached 1,152.2 nanograms per litre, more than 300 times the proposed EU limit.

The study further revealed that PFAS levels were also found in Tongi river water and Ashulia lake water, well above the currently proposed EU limit. Another sample from Hatirjheel Lake showed PFAS levels to be 185 times higher than the current Dutch advisory limit.

The presence of PFAS in drinking water is particularly alarming, as three out of four (75 percent) tap water samples from the study contained PFAS, with some exceeding both US and EU regulatory limits.

The water was analysed in laboratories of Brown University and the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague.

Since there are currently no rules in Bangladesh regarding the use of PFAS, the chemical is widely used without any obstruction, the study said.

However, the textile industry, responsible for about 50 percent of global PFAS usage, is identified as a major contributor to this contamination, it added.

"Bangladesh is an international textile manufacturing hub, and the prevalence of toxic chemical emissions from this sector puts our residents at higher risk," said Siddika Sultana, ESDO's executive director.

The study claims that PFAS has negative consequences for the environment and human health.

These include negative effects on fertility, fetal development, thyroid hormone function, and increased risks of liver damage and cancer. It can cause high cholesterol and reduce vaccine effectiveness, posing major health risks.

ACTION REQUIRED AGAINST PFAS USAGE

Jitka Straková urged the textile industry to phase out PFAS use and be transparent about the chemicals in their products.

The textile industry is a major user of PFAS, accounting for over half of global consumption. Despite this, safer alternatives to PFAS in textiles exist, making its ongoing usage unnecessary, the study emphasised.

Textile makers in Bangladesh near areas where water was found with high PFAS levels produce products for major global brands. These brand-name companies have tremendous market influence and should demand PFAS-free products, the study also said.

Shahriar Hossain, a lead author of the study, said, "PFAS in our waterways, tap water, and clothing pose serious health and environmental threats, yet industry and policymakers have been slow to respond."

"This needs to be controlled urgently," he added.