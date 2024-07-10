Top judge asks students to return to classes as SC issues status quo on HC order

Quota system won't be effective for four weeks as a result of status quo, legal experts say

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today issued a status quo of four weeks on the subject matter regarding quota in government jobs and the High Court judgement.

The apex court asked the agitating students to go back to their classes and to attend their exams, and all the vice-chancellors of the universities to create congenial environment for education.

Some legal experts, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star that the quota system will not be effective for four weeks following the SC order of status quo.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said, "We will hear the arguments from all the aggrieved students through their lawyers during hearing of the leave to appeal petition against the High Court verdict.

"Enough is enough, go to the classes from the streets."

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children.

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on that day.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government while Motaher Hossain Sazu argued for the writ petitioners during hearing today.