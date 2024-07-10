Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:10 PM
Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 01:05 PM

Bangladesh

Top judge asks students to return to classes as SC issues status quo on HC order

Quota system won't be effective for four weeks as a result of status quo, legal experts say
Star Digital Report
Wed Jul 10, 2024 12:10 PM Last update on: Wed Jul 10, 2024 01:05 PM
Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Photo: STAR

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court today issued a status quo of four weeks on the subject matter regarding quota in government jobs and the High Court judgement.

The apex court asked the agitating students to go back to their classes and to attend their exams, and all the vice-chancellors of the universities to create congenial environment for education.

Some legal experts, requesting anonymity, told The Daily Star that the quota system will not be effective for four weeks following the SC order of status quo.

Supreme Court of Bangladesh
Read more

Govt jobs: HC order restoring quota for freedom fighters' children upheld for now

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan said, "We will hear the arguments from all the aggrieved students through their lawyers during hearing of the leave to appeal petition against the High Court verdict.

"Enough is enough, go to the classes from the streets."

Following a writ petition, the HC on June 5 declared illegal the government decision that in 2018 cancelled the 30 percent quota system for the freedom fighters' children.

Read more

History of the quota system in Bangladesh

The 30 percent quota for the freedom fighters' children has been restored following the HC verdict, Deputy Attorney General Sk Shaifuzzaman told The Daily Star on that day.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the government while Motaher Hossain Sazu argued for the writ petitioners during hearing today.

Related topic:
Freedom Fighter quota in government jobsQuota system in BangladeshProtests against quota system in Bangladeshstudents protest against quota system
২১ আগস্ট, গ্রেনেড হামলা
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

কোটা বহালে হাইকোর্টের রায়ে ৪ সপ্তাহের স্থিতাবস্থা আপিল বিভাগের

‘অনেক হয়েছে, ক্লাসে ফিরে যান।’

৫২ মিনিট আগে
push notification