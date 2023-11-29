Threat to Peter Haas: Complaint lodged in Ctg court

A complaint was filed today with a Chattogram court against eight persons, including a union parishad chairman, for issuing a threat to US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas.

MA Hashem, president of Bangladesh chapter of International Human Rights (IHRC), lodged the complaint with the court of Chattogram Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, said court sources.

MA Hashem is also a former leader of Central Chhatra Dal.

The court kept the complaint for further order.

The accused are Banshkhali upazila's Chambal union chairman, as well as union Awami League convener Mujibul Haque Chowdhury; Faridul Alam, senior vice president of Maheshkhali upazila AL; Iftekhar Uddin Babu, Sazzad, Ehsan, Farhad, Nasir; and Saiful.