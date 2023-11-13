Threat to Peter Haas: Court dismisses case against 7

A Dhaka court dismissed a case filed against Mujibul Haque Chowdhury, the chairman of Chambal Union Parishad in Banshkhali, and six others for allegedly threatening to beat up US Ambassador Peter Haas.

International Human Rights Commission Bangladesh Chapter President MA Hashem Raju filed the case against Mujibul Haque, who also serves as the convener of the union unit of Awami League, and others for their alleged offences.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farzana Shakila Sumu Chowdhury made the decision, citing a lack of evidence to take the charges into cognisance.

The other accused individuals are Iftekhar Uddin Babu, Md Sajjad, Md Ehshan, Md Farhad, Md Nasir, and Mohammad Saiful -- all residents of Chambal Union.