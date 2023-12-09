No AL independents contesting in 32 constituencies

Though a record number of independent candidates is going to participate in the 2024 national elections, none are contesting in the 32 constituencies where many Awami League heavyweights are running for offices.

For instance, no independent candidates submitted nomination papers in Noakhali-5 constituency where AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader is the party's nominee.

Likewise, former industries minister and one of the members of AL's advisory council, Amir Hossain Amu has no opponent running as an independent in Jahlakathi-2.

Seeking anonymity, a leader of Dhaka-15 constituency, said many from within the AL wanted to contest in those constituencies. But they were not allowed.

In fact, only two candidates, one nominated by Jatiya Party and another from National People's Party (NPP) are contesting against the veteran leader.

The Election Commission data shows 747 independent aspirants submitted nomination papers till the last date of submission, however the final list of candidates will be known on December 17 as it's the last date of withdrawing from the race.

AL supremo Sheikh Hasina on November 26 gave the go-ahead to her party colleagues to run as independents in an effort to make the election competitive and increase voter turn-out.

However, the party later said any AL leader seeking to run as an independent must get the party nod.

With the latest development, approximately 400 "independents" from the AL are pitted against their party nominees in 266 seats. This means the AL candidates will be challenged by multiple party colleagues in those seats, apart from the "lucky" 32.

With the BNP boycotting the election and candidates from a handful of "small parties" competing in those constituencies, nominees in the 32 seats are now "relieved" and hoping for an easy win.

The other constituencies where no independent candidates are running are: Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque in Tangail-1, Law Minister Anisul Haq in Brahmanbaria-4, Abul Hasanat Abdullah in Barishal-1, Prime Minister's Private Sector Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman in Dhaka-1, LGRD Minister Md Tazul Islam in Cumilla-9, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in Cumilla-10, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud in Chattogram-7, Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury in Chattogram-9, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury in Chattogram-13, Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan in Panchagarh-2, cricketer Shakib Al Hasan in Magura-1, lawmaker Sheikh Helaluddin in Bagerhat-1, AL organising secretary MD Afzal Hossain in Patuakhali-1, former education minister Nurul Islam Nahid in Sylhet-6, expatriates' welfare minister Imran Ahmad in Sylhet-4, Health Minister Zahid Maleque in Manikganj-3, prime minister's climate envoy Saber Hossain Chowdhury in Dhaka-9, Chief Whip of the House Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury in Madaripur-1 and AL presidium member Shahjahan Khan in Madaripur-2.

Similarly, there is no independents running in the Cox's Bazar-2, Shariatpur-3, Kishoreganj-4, Narayanganj-5, Tangail-8, Mymensingh-9, Bhola-2, Bogra-5, Sirajganj-2 and Pabna-5 constituencies.

Seeking anonymity, a leader of Dhaka-15 constituency, said many from within the AL wanted to contest in those constituencies. But they were not allowed.

Responding to a question on whether the polls will be less competitive in those seats owing to absence of independent candidates, Obaidul Quader said, "It's not our party's concern."