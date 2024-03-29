Ten abductees return after ransom

Ten individuals -- including four children -- who were abducted from Teknaf's hilly areas in Cox's Bazar, have returned, reportedly after paying a ransom of Tk 200,000 to the captors.

The victims, mostly farmers, were released near the western hill close to the 22nd Rohingya camp in Whykong, Teknaf, yesterday.

Eight were abducted from Bodibonya area on Wednesday, and cattle herders were taken from Kombonia on Tuesday.

Noor Ahmed Anwari, chairman of Teknaf Whykong Union Parishad, confirmed the return of the abductees but remains uncertain about ransom involvement.

Ledu Mia, father of returnee Shakil, said, "The abductors released my son after we paid Tk 20,000. I borrowed money to bring him back."

Muhammad Osman Gani, officer-in-charge of Teknaf Model Police Station, said, "The abductees returned after intense police operations. We're pursuing the kidnappers."