Temps rise slightly in Pabna, Sirajganj, but winter keeps its grip on daily life

Schools closed; low-income people suffer

The temperature has risen slightly in Pabna and Sirajganj but the cold spell continues.

Today's lowest temperature in Pabna was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, according to Ishwardi Met Office while the lowest temperature in Sirajganj was recorded at 10.6 degrees Celsius, according to Tarash Met Office.

Meanwhile, all schools remained close in Pabna today, reports our local correspondent.

A group of day labourers, who were looking for work in Pabna's Boro Bazar area told this correspondent, "We are waiting for work from early morning amid dense fog and cold weather. Till now, there is no work available."

Md Shahi, driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chatmohar area said he could not get any passenger since morning due to the cold weather.

"Due to the dense fog, most of the people avoid movement in morning. Income has dropped massively in last few days." Shahi added.

Yesterday's lowest temperature in Pabna was 8.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Ishwardi Met office, and in Sirajganj it was 6.6 degrees Celsius, according to the central Met office in Dhaka.

Md Helal Uddin, officer at the Ishwardi Met office, and Jahidul Islam of Tarash, said temperatures would improve in the districts from this morning.

"The mercury dropped massively in last few days, but the situation is improving from this morning," Helal Uddin said.