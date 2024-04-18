Tangail’s only gym a Rab camp for 18 years

The only gymnasium and indoor sports facility in Tangail once used to buzz with members engaged in vibrant sports activities and athletics, alongside being a hub for fitness enthusiasts.

However, this lone facility in the district for athletes, gymnasts, and bodybuilders is no longer being used for its actual purpose.

Instead, for the past 18 years, the Rapid Action Battalion has been using the building and its premises as a camp for the members of the Crime Prevention Company (CPC)-3 of Rab-14.

The facility, built in front of the district stadium in 1976, used to serve as a venue for physical training, gymnastics, weightlifting, badminton, volleyball, judo, and karate sessions, among others.

However, due to the facility being occupied by Rab-14, local athletes have long been deprived of indoor sports facilities.

According to sources at the Tangail District Sports Association, following a request from the local administration, the association allowed Rab-14 to use the facility as a temporary solution to the accommodation crisis for CPC-3 members in 2006.

According to Rab-14 camp sources, more than 100 members and officers of CPC-3 are accommodated in the building.

However, even though the sports association later wrote to the local administration several times demanding the building and its premises be vacated, but to no avail, sources also said.

Mirza Mainul Hossain Lintu, general secretary of the sports association and also a former footballer, confirmed the matter.

"I have already written to the local administration to get the building back. Those who were in charge of the sports association before me also sent letters. However, there have been no steps taken yet," he said.

Lintu also said Rab constructed different structures inside the building without discussing the matter with the association.

Local athletes and sports organisers expressed frustration, saying the sportsmen in the district are deprived of the amenities to train and keep themselves fit.

We used to train in the gymnasium until Rab members began to use the facility as a camp. Now we have nowhere to train in the entire district. — Shafiqul Islam Lovlu Black belt holder in karate

"We used to train in the gymnasium until Rab members began to use the facility as a camp. Now we have nowhere to train in the entire district," said Shafiqul Islam Lovlu, a black-belt holder in karate.

Masud Rubol and Tanjeezul Aziz, fellow karateka, echoed him.

"The Rab members must be accommodated, but for that, they need a modern camp with the necessary facilities. A gymnasium is not the right place to accommodate them," said Shamim Al Mamun, a badminton player.

"However, if they have to be kept in the gymnasium, we demand that a new indoor facility be constructed immediately for the local athletes," he added.

Contacted, Major Manjur Mehedi Islam, commander of CPC-3 of Rab-14, said they have nothing to do in this regard as it is a matter of the government.

"A proposal has been made to the government for the construction of a Rab camp in Tangail. The matter is under process," said Mohibul Islam Khan, additional deputy inspector general and also commander of Rab-14.