Sweden, UN Women join forces for $7.1M initiative to boost gender equality

Sweden and UN Women today signed a $7.1 million partnership agreement to drive gender equality in Bangladesh, focusing on climate resilience, governance, and humanitarian efforts, particularly in support of Rohingya communities, read a press release.

The initiative, signed at the UN Women office in Dhaka, aligns with the organisation's 2022-2026 Strategic Note and Bangladesh's national development goals under the United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

"Sweden firmly believes that gender equality is essential for building a sustainable, democratic, and inclusive society. We are excited to partner with UN Women to advance gender equality and empower women and girls in Bangladesh," said Swedish Ambassador Nicolas Weeks, adding that the joint efforts will help ensure women and girls have the opportunity to lead, thrive, and contribute to a more inclusive society.

According to the press release, this framework supports the government's commitment to international standards on gender equality, including the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) and the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

The funding will focus on three critical areas: Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction, Gender-Responsive Governance, and Humanitarian Action, including the ongoing Rohingya response.

Additionally, it will engage government bodies, civil society, women's rights organisations, and academic institutions to further Agenda 2030's goal of sustainable development under the Leave No One Behind principle.

The collaboration also aims to enhance advocacy on gender equality at intergovernmental forums, such as the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action and the 25th anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security.

"This collaboration enables UN Women to continue its life-saving work in disaster risk reduction and the Rohingya response while expanding efforts so women and girls can voice and influence actions that make gender equality a lived reality," said UN Women Representative Ms Gitanjali Singh.

Sweden has a long-standing partnership with UN Women in Bangladesh, previously funding disaster resilience initiatives and the Regional EmPower programme for gender-responsive climate action, which connects 100 women-led organizations nationwide in local climate solutions and resilient livelihoods.