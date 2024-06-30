Embracing Swedish Midsummer: A Bangladeshi's tale of joy and belonging

As a student pursuing my master's degree in Växjö, I found myself far from home, yet warmly embraced by the Swedish community during their festive period. My friends and I embarked on a delightful journey through the heart of Swedish Midsummer celebrations, and I am excited to share this unforgettable experience with you.

The day began with a traditional Swedish lunch at my friend Hasse's summer house. Nestled in the woods, the place was beautiful and peaceful. The picturesque setting immediately seized my heart, and I felt as if a part of me remained there even after we left.

The house, with its rustic charm, overlooked a stunning lake that mirrored the sky, creating a tranquil and almost magical atmosphere. The air was filled with the scents of nature, mixed with the aroma of our upcoming feast. It felt like a place where time stood still, a perfect sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. I felt that that is the place, I should be living away from the crowd.

Our table was a feast for the eyes as much as for the stomach. We indulged in herrings in various marinades. The different marinades included mayonnaise with ginger and chilli, onion and chilli in vinegar and mustard, and a special one called "old man's mash," made with eggs, fish, and mayonnaise.

Each flavour was a new and fascinating experience for me, showcasing the rich culinary heritage of Sweden.

We also enjoyed boiled potatoes with fresh dill, eggs, a lovely cheese pie, and sausages. To accompany the meal, we had shots of snaps, both store-bought and home-brewed, adding a festive spirit to our lunch. The snaps, with their sharp and warming taste, were a new experience for me, heightening the celebration's traditional feel. The interesting tradition was to sing a special song before taking the shots.

After our hearty meal, we moved to the backyard where we enjoyed drinks and played games. The laughter and companionship were infectious, filling me with a deep sense of belonging. Some of my friends, feeling adventurous, decided to take a swim in the lake. Watching them from the shore, I felt admiration and apprehension.

While I longed to join in, my inability to swim kept me on dry land. Nonetheless, the sight of my friends laughing and splashing in the water added a lively and joyous dimension to the afternoon. Their excitement was contagious, making even those of us who stayed on shore feel part of the fun.

As the day progressed, we set off for Evedal, a scenic area by the lake known for its traditional Midsummer festivities. The slow walk there was filled with anticipation. The air was filled with the sound of music and laughter as people danced around the Maypole, a tall wooden pole decorated with flowers and greenery.

It was my first time participating in such a dance, and although I stumbled through some steps, my friends' encouragement made it an enjoyable and heart-warming experience. The folk music played on fiddles and accordions, seemed to carry the spirit of Midsummer itself — joyous, vibrant, and full of life. Each dance move and each melody felt like a celebration of life and togetherness.

As the sun began to set, painting the sky with hues of pink and gold, we returned to Hasse's place for fika — a cherished Swedish tradition of coffee and cake. We savoured the delicious strawberry cake, a Midsummer staple, accompanied by freshly brewed coffee. The cake, with its layers of sponge, cream, and fresh strawberries, was a sweet reminder of summer's bounty.

The simple pleasure of sharing dessert and conversation added to the warmth of the day. The ritual of fika, unhurried and comforting, felt like a moment of peace amid all the festivities.

Later in the evening, we fired up the grill for a late-night barbecue. The sizzling meat, cheese and corn's aroma filled the air, and we enjoyed a relaxed meal under the twilight sky. The bond and laughter shared around the grill highlighted the strong bonds of friendship we had formed.

Each bite of the grilled delicacies, each sip of a cool drink, and each shared laugh felt like a thread weaving us closer together. The twilight, with its gentle fading light, seemed to cast a magical glow over our gathering, making the night feel even more special.

The night's adventure, however, did not end there. Almost missing the last bus back to my home, we found ourselves walking through the serene woods at nearly 1 AM. The tranquillity of the Swedish night, combined with the sense of adventure, made this an unforgettable part of the day.

The moonlight filtered through the trees, casting a silvery glow on our path. We finally reached the bus stop and caught the last bus, laughing about our little misadventure. The walk, though unexpected, felt like a fitting end to a day filled with so many wonderful experiences. The serenity of the woods at night, the laughter of friends, and the shared sense of adventure made it a perfect conclusion to our celebration.

Through this Midsummer celebration, I realised that while being away from family can be challenging, having like-minded and welcoming friends can make all the difference.

My Swedish friends have opened their arms to me, making me feel at home in this beautiful country. Leaving Hasse's summer house was hard because I truly wanted to stay longer, and I look forward to more celebrations with them. The warmth and generosity I experienced were like a comforting embrace, making me feel connected despite the physical distance from my family.

To my fellow Bangladeshis reading this, I encourage you to embrace the cultures and traditions of the places you visit. The world is full of warm-hearted people ready to share their lives and traditions with you, just as my Swedish friends have with me. Every experience, every new tradition embraced, enriches our lives and expands our hearts. Each moment, each shared tradition is a step towards a more connected and understanding world.