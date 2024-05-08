Survey underway to know 'side effects' of AstraZeneca: health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen today said Directorate General of Health Services is conducting a survey on those who have received AstraZeneca vaccine in Bangladesh to know whether they are suffering from any side effects.

The health minister said this while replying to a question from reporters after a discussion at CIRDAP auditorium in Dhaka this afternoon.

Regarding the side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine, health minister said, "We have heard about it. However, we have not received any report of such side effects in our country so far."

Samanta Lal said, "After knowing this, I have already given instructions to DGHS and they are conducting the survey. They will give me the report after the survey on those who have received AstraZeneca vaccine.

AstraZeneca yesterday said that they had initiated the worldwide withdrawal of its Covid-19 vaccine due to a "surplus of available updated vaccines" since the pandemic, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The company also said it would proceed for withdrawal of the vaccine Vaxzevria's marketing authorisations within Europe, it said.

The UK-based company has taken such a decision after concerns and controversy in various quarters about the rare side effects of the vaccine.

Asked about AstraZeneca's decision, the health minister said, "Until I know how many cases of side effects are there in our country, I can't say anything about it."

"But we are concerned about it. They (AstraZeneca) are asking us to withdraw the vaccine. But how can we say until we have proof?" said the minister.

Asked about the preparations and plans for dengue for the upcoming monsoon season, Samanta Lal said, "I lost my mother due to dengue in 2000…... I don't want anyone else to lose their mother because of dengue. But let's say one thing about dengue, the health ministry does not work alone to control the disease. Two ministries will have to work together."

Emphasising on stopping the source of dengue, the health minister said, "If we can't stop the sources of dengue, then no matter how many hospitals we build, it will not be stopped."

"The capacity of our hospital... Doctors are highly skilled for dengue treatment. I would request everyone to consult government doctors as soon as possible if they have fever. Because, delay will increase the risk of death," he added.

Responding to a question about the crisis of saline last year, the health minister said, "There will be no saline crisis this time. I have had a meeting with the pharmaceutical companies and they will not increase the price of saline and medicine."