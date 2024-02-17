Stop senseless arms race; use resources to fight climate change: PM

Hasina places six-point suggestion at Munich Security Conference 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday urged world leaders to end the senseless arms race and instead spend the money to fight the scourge of climate change.

"Senseless arms race must be stopped and resources need to be diverted instead to mobilize the much-needed fund for fighting climate change," she said adding, "Let's keep in mind, when the existence of humanity is at a stake, pursuing narrow interests would come to nothing."

The prime minister's impassioned call featured in a six-point suggestions she placed at the panel discussion titled "From Pocket to Planet: Scaling Up Climate Finance" at the Munich Security Conference 2024 here in Germany.

"We must find solutions to unlocking climate financing to keep us on track by delivering on the six suggestions," she said.

More to follow...