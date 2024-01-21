Stop post-polls violence

Urges Puja Udjapan Parishad

Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad yesterday called for an end to the post-election violence against the minority communities across the country.

They made the demand at a human chain in front of Jatiya Press Club.

Chandranath Poddar, general secretary of the parishad, said, "Communal attacks have occurred in various places -- including Sirajganj, Bagerhat, Faridpur, Jhenidah, Pirojpur, Madaripur, Kushtia, Lalmonirhat, Cumilla, Thakurgaon, Gaibandha, Munshiganj. Many had to leave their homes..."

Nim Chandra Bhomik, a president of the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, said, "We have long been demanding formation of a commission for the minorities and enactment of a minority protection law, but to no avail."

Joint general secretary of the Council, Manindra Kumar Nath, said, "After every election, we face attacks on the minority communities..."

The organisation's leadership informed that human chains were formed throughout the country in response to the call of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad.

Journalist Basudeb Dhar presided over the one formed in front of Jatiya Press Club.