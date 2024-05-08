Sounds of blasts in Myanmar heard in Teknaf again

People of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf upazila have been hearing loud sounds of explosions in Myanmar's Rakhine state over the last two days.

Locals living along the Naf river, which flows between the two countries, fear for their safety as the fighting between the Myanmar junta and the Arakan Army rages on across the border.

Nurul Alam, Teknaf upazVillage courts to get more empoweredila parishad chairman, said the sounds of explosions have been intensifying, making people feel insecure.

The loud sounds of blasting mortar shells and bombs are heard in Teknaf.

Thick smoke could be seen on the horizon from Teknaf municipality on Monday, but it was not visible yesterday, he added.

He added that the fighting was going on in Maungdaw township and its adjacent areas, opposite Teknaf.

However, he has no information if Rohingyas living in Rakhine state were trying to enter Bangladesh.

According to sources at the Border Guard Bangladesh, the border troops remain vigilant.

The Arakan Army seized a border guard headquarters in northern Maungdaw township on Friday, and its troops have entered the town, The Irrawaddy, a news website founded by Myanmar exiles living in Thailand, reported on Sunday.

Some junta troops fled to Bangladesh and the regime was launching repeated air and artillery strikes on Maungdaw, Buthidaung and Pauktaw townships on Friday and Saturday, the news outlet said.

A total of 128 more Myanmar Border Guard Police members took refuge in Teknaf on Saturday and Sunday.

The conflict intensified from the beginning of February along the Ghumdhum border in Naikhongchhari upazila of Bandarban.

Kamal Hossain, chairman of the Forcibly Displaced Myanmar National Representative Committee (FDMN RC), said thousands of Rohingyas are fleeing their homes.

Some of them fled to Maungdaw downtown and many fled to areas along the Naf, Kamal said.