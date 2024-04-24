Social stigma affects TB control efforts: study

The prevalence of social stigma against individuals with tuberculosis (TB) and their family members have hindered TB control efforts in the country, a new study revealed yesterday.

Titled "Exploring Tuberculosis-related Stigma in Bangladesh", the study revealed that approximately 28 percent of people with TB experience stigma during the first three stages of their treatment cycle -- recognising symptoms, seeking care, and receiving an accurate diagnosis in the healthcare settings.

The National Tuberculosis Control Program under Directorate General of Health Services in collaboration with icddr,b hosted a seminar in the capital yesterday to share the study findings.

Around 22 percent of family members of individuals with TB also face stigma. Additionally, 14 percent of people with TB and 11 percent of their family members feel stigmatised even at home, the study revealed.

The study was conducted from July to December 2023 across urban and rural areas in Rajshahi, Sylhet, Chattogram and Dhaka districts.

Participants included individuals diagnosed with TB within the last five years, their family members, community representatives, and healthcare providers. The study is funded by the Global Fund, said researchers.

The study also indicates that TB stigma disproportionately affects women, leading to blame, harassment, and financial difficulties. Healthcare providers, meanwhile, are demotivated by challenges related to maintaining patient privacy and a lack of recognition for their efforts.

icddr,b executive director Tahmeed Ahmed; Director General of Medical Education Prof Dr Md Titu Miah; DGHS Additional Director General Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora; DGHS Line Director of TB-L&ASP Professor Md Mahafuzer Rahman Sarker and icddr,b Senior Scientist Dr Sayera Banu, among others spoke at the programme.

Nadim Reza, technical advisor for Public Private Mix at icddr,b; Tanjina Rahman, senior statistical officer, and Tamanna Sultana, research officer, presented the research findings.