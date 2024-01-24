Bangladesh
BSS, Dhaka
Wed Jan 24, 2024 07:34 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 24, 2024 07:39 PM

Bangladesh

Sharmila Tagore calls on PM

BSS, Dhaka
Wed Jan 24, 2024 07:34 PM
Photo: PID

A delegation of artistes led by eminent Indian film actress Sharmila Tagore today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Gono Bhaban residence in Dhaka this afternoon marking the Dhaka International Film Festival.

Sharmila arrived in Dhaka on January 19 to attend the 22nd Dhaka International Film Festival as the special guest.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues regarding film.

Other delegation members were noted Indian actress and dancer Mamata Shankar, film actress Swastika Mukherjee, and film director Sohini Ghosh.

The film festival, organised by the Rainbow Film Society from January 20 to 28, is showcasing an array of international films at prominent venues across the capital.

