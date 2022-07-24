“Set up fish processing industries to earn foreign exchange”

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (July 24, 2022) urged the youths to set up export-oriented fish processing industries to help boost the country's foreign exchange earnings.

"We can process the fish or we can produce various types of products from fish and export those," she said while launching the National Fisheries Week 2022.

The premier hoped that this generation of entrepreneurs will come forward further to set up such industries that will create employment opportunities for the jobless.

This year's July 23-29 Fisheries Week began with the theme "Nirapad Machhe Bhorbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh".

The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, joined virtually by the PM from her official residence Gono Bhaban.

Hasina said that fish processing industries will also contribute to meet the domestic demands.

"I believe that by this way we will be able to advance our country further," she said.

She urged all to remain alert against catching shrimp fry by net along coastal areas, including Cox's Bazar and Kuakata, as this destroys many other varieties of fish fry.

The prime minister put emphasis on utilising Haor areas of the country for fish production.

"Haor areas of the country have immense potentials, not only for producing rice but also fish. For that purpose, we have to set up fish landing stations in various parts of haor (water body) across the country," she said.

In this connection she mentioned that the government has built a fish landing station in Netrokona while work on Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Sylhet areas are going on.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque and Secretary of Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Muhammad Yamin Chowdhury also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, on behalf of the prime minister, the agriculture minister handed over the National Fisheries Award among the recipients.

A documentary on the development of fishery sector was also screened at the programme.