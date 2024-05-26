Sentencing hearing: SC to hear appeal against HC verdict on July 25

A full bench of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan will hear on July 25 the leave to appeal petition challenging the High Court verdict that directed the trial courts and tribunals to hold separate hearings on sentencing in criminal cases.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Justice M Enayetur Rahim said this after a hearing on the matter today.

The bench also extended till further directive its chamber judge's order that stayed the HC judgement, petitioner's lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir told The Daily Star.

In the full text of a verdict in a murder case, the HC recently said the trial courts must hold separate hearings on sentencing in criminal cases.

The sentence in such a case must be pronounced at a later date, it said.

The full text of the verdict, which was released on May 18 last year, said the SC registrar general must issue a circular directing the courts and tribunals across the country to comply with the directive on sentencing.

The HC also asked the authorities concerned to send a copy of the judgement to the law secretary, so that necessary actions are taken.

The HC verdict says when the final argument of the parties is concluded and the judge has decided to award death or life imprisonment or imprisonment for a term of years, the judge will express the decision in the open court or tribunal.

The judge will then fix a date, within the shortest possible time, for a separate hearing in order to determine the appropriate sentences, it said.