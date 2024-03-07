Secy off to Paris just before last day at work

Just four days before his job contract expires, Kazi Washi Uddin, the outgoing secretary to the housing and public works ministry, went on an official visit to France yesterday.

The trip ends on March 11 and his tenure ends on March 9, according to ministry sources. Since March 8 and March 9 comprise the weekend, his last working day is today.

Kazi is attending the "Building Climate Global Forum" summit in France alongside Ashraful Islam, the chief town planner of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha.

On March 4, the housing and public works ministry wrote to the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport authorities requesting that Kazi be given access to the VIP lounge and other facilities he is entitled to yesterday when he leaves and on March 11 when he returns.

Contacted, Farida Yasmin, deputy secretary at the ministry who signed the letter, told The Daily Star, "He went on a visit as a secretary. He can enjoy the VIP facilities at the airport lounge even after one year of his retirement."

Seeking anonymity, an official of the public works ministry said, "They are setting precedents that are embarrassing for the entire administration."

Interestingly, the government yesterday appointed Nabirul Islam, additional secretary to the public administration ministry, as the secretary to the housing and public works ministry, which was Kazi's post.

Contacted, former secretary Badiur Rahman said, "It seems there is no accountability whatsoever. Why did the government permit a secretary to attend such an insignificant event just days before retirement?

"If the government had not approved, would this secretary have been able to go?" he said, adding, "A lot more is going on behind the scenes that would shock people if they knew."