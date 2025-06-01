Secretariat staff submit memoranda to 3 advisers

Secretariat employees submitted memoranda to three advisers of the interim government today, protesting the recently enforced Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, which allows termination of government staff without departmental proceedings.

Between 11:15am and noon, the memoranda were handed over to Food Adviser Ali Imam Majumder, Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, and Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan at their respective offices.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Nazrul Islam, a prominent leader of the Secretariat employees, said the food adviser urged employees to uphold the dignity of the highest administrative office and assured them that their concerns would be conveyed to the highest levels of government.

"He told us, 'I have noted your concerns. Please make sure you adhere to official rules and procedures,'" Nazrul quoted the adviser as saying.

Energy Adviser Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan reportedly agreed with many of the concerns raised and suggested the employees identify specific clauses in the ordinance that could be reviewed, while cautioning that any amendment must avoid further complications, Nazrul said.

Earlier in the day, a group of Secretariat employees gathered near Building No 6, where some raised slogans including, "Abolish the illegal black law," "We do not accept illegal laws," and "Beware, agents of fascism."

Nazrul said the slogans were spontaneous and not part of any organised protest.

"Some young employees chanted out of emotion. We are not engaging in reckless activities. We are demanding our rightful dues and hope for success," he added.

On May 22, the Advisory Council approved the draft of the ordinance which includes a strict provision allowing the termination of government employees without departmental proceedings(DP) -- based solely on a show-cause notice -- for acts like insubordinate, unauthorised absence, inciting other employees to disorder, and violating administrative discipline.

The ordinance was officially promulgated on the night of May 25, intensifying protests that had begun on May 24. Demonstrations continued even under tight security involving SWAT, BGB, and police forces. Later, a five-member committee led by the Land Secretary met protest leaders and assured a review of their demands, prompting a temporary suspension of the more stringent phases of the protest.