Secretariat staff observe one-hour work abstention

Employees from various ministries at the Secretariat observed a one-hour work abstention yesterday morning, in protest against the newly issued Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025.

The protest, held from 10:00am to 11:00am, was organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Officers and Employees Unity Forum.

The forum on Wednesday announced a fresh round of protests, declaring a daily one-hour work stoppage beginning yesterday until the ordinance is withdrawn.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Nazrul Islam, a leader of the unity forum, said, "We believe in peaceful protest. We have observed a one-hour work abstention today [yesterday], demanding the repeal of the controversial ordinance. This programme will continue."

The government issued and enforced the Public Service (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, on Sunday evening. The draft amendment to the Public Service Act, 2018, was approved by the interim government's advisory council on May 22.

Secretariat employees have been staging demonstrations since last Saturday, calling for the repeal of the ordinance.

Leaders of the Unity Forum also said that if their demands are not met, fresh protest programmes will be announced from May 31.

Sources in the public administration ministry said the government introduced these amendments to streamline disciplinary action for civil servants, as the current seven or eight-step process creates a broad scope for lobbying.

The protesters, however, argue that the amended law empowers the government to punish any staff member arbitrarily without giving an adequate chance for a defence. They also allege the ordinance will disproportionately affect non-cadre employees.