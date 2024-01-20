'Scrap unfit, rundown buses'

Jatri Kalyan Samity says govt-managed transportation key to address the capital's traffic woes

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity today demanded scrapping of unfit, rundown buses in the capital and introducing 5,000 new good quality buses under government's management to resolve Dhaka's traffic chaos.

"In the government's new plan to bring discipline on the roads, rundown buses need to be scrapped as soon as possible and a smart transportation system styled after developed countries with affordable and safe vehicles needs to be introduced," BJKS's Secretary General Mozammel Hoque Chowdhury said at a discussion organised by Dhaka Reporters Unity today.

"Under the new government's plan, a new company of buses needs to be introduced urgently under government's management or through PPP across the country including the capital."

He said an expert recruited from the international market can run this company under a government framework.

"Discipline on the roads cannot be established when buses are owned by private entities," he added.

The speakers said that scrapping old buses and introducing new government-managed transportation is key to bringing order and safety to Dhaka's chaotic roads.