SC clears way for Dipjol to serve as BFAA secretary

The Supreme Court chamber judge today cleared the way for film actor Monwar Hossain Dipjol to perform as general secretary of Bangladesh Film Artistes Association (BFAA).

Justice M Enayetur Rahim also stayed for eight weeks a High Court order that issued an injunction restraining Dipjol from performing as the BFAA general secretary.

The apex court judge came up with the order following a petition filed by Dipjol seeking stay on the HC order.

There is no legal bar for the actor to perform as general secretary of BFAA following the SC chamber judge's order, his lawyer AK Khan Uzzal told The Daily Star.

Following a writ petition filed by actor Nasrin Akhter Nipun, the HC on May 20 issued the injunction for the next six months.

The HC ordered the registration authority under the social welfare ministry to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of irregularities and vote rigging in the election held on April 19.

At the same time, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned including secretaries at the ministries of social welfare; information and broadcasting; and cultural affairs to explain why the election result should not be declared illegal and why they should not be directed to hold a fresh election.

Actor Dipjol yesterday submitted the petition through his lawyer AK Khan Uzzal to the SC challenging the HC order.

Senior lawyers M Yusuf Hossain Humayun, Mahbub Ali and M Sayed Ahmed appeared for Dipjol while senior lawyer Shah Monjurul Hoque argued for Nipun during hearing today.