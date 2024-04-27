Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: First unit to start production in Dec

Project deadline extended by 2 years, but authorities hope to complete grid line work before scheduled commissioning

The deadline for completion of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project has been extended to 2027, and a unit of the plant will be commissioned this December if transmission lines are ready.

The decision to extend the deadline by two years was made at a meeting in the capital between Bangladeshi and Russian officials in the second week of February.

The 2400MW power plant is being built in Rooppur, Pabna, at a cost of $12.65 billion, the most expensive development project in the country ever. Of the amount, Russia's soft loan is $11.38b.

Officials said the specific date of the 2027 deadline has not been fixed yet.

"Since this is a turnkey project, time extension will not result in additional costs," Yafes Osman, minister of science and technology, told The Daily Star.

Construction work was hampered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and delays in the construction of power lines, said several officials who attended the Joint Coordination Committee's February meeting.

The original project proposal said unit-1 would be in operation on December 23, 2022, unit-2 on October 8, 2023, and the entire project would be done by December 31, 2025.

Construction of unit-1 formally began on November 30, 2017, and unit-2 on July 14, 2018.

In October 2023, the first Russian shipment of uranium reached the site on the bank of the Padma in Ishwardi, earning Bangladesh the recognition of being the 33rd country in the world to produce nuclear energy.

According to Project Director Zahedul Hasan, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh will build four lines by October this year.

"If we get the lines on time, we believe unit-1 will be in operation in December," he said.

The PGCB is building six lines with a combined length of 669km.

From unit-1, there will be a 60km transmission line to Baghabari, 102km line to Bogura, 144km line to Gopalgonj, and 2km line across the Padma.

From Unit-2, there will be an 147km line to Dhaka, 14km of which will be over the Jamuna.

"As a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency is likely to visit the site for an inspection, we will start training key personnel from May," Zahedul said.

The plant also needs an operational licence before putting nuclear fuel to use, he said.

"There are 1.24 lakh milestones. We are reaching one after another with 100 percent success," said Zahedul, who replaced Shawkat Akbar, the first project director, on April 16.

Shawkat, now chairman of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission (BAEC), which is implementing the power plant project, said the extension of the deadline was not a matter of concern.

Delwar Hossain, project director of Transmission Lines for Power Evacuation of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, told The Daily Star that the work to build lines on land made over 90 percent progress.

Construction of the line across the Padma made only 40 percent progress because of a lack of equipment.

However, the portion over the river will be done by October and the rest very soon, he said, adding that two other portions over the Jamuna will be done by 2025.

During a recent visit to the bank of the Padma in Bheramara, Kushtia, this correspondent saw construction work.

However, there were no signs of two towers to be built in the middle of the river.

Shafqul Islam, a professor of nuclear engineering at Dhaka University, said, "To reduce economic risk and to maintain a good reputation, such a project must be completed within eight years. Longer delays will give the wrong message to the international community about our capability to handle such a sensitive project."

Yafes Osman, minister of science and technology, said, "The main construction work did not begin on time. There were obstacles like Covid and Russia-Ukraine war… Almost all of the similar projects around the world needed at least 10 years to complete."

Nuclear power will be a game-changer in Bangladesh's fight against climate change, he said.

Russia's state-owned Rosatom is constructing the plant with two VVER-1,200 reactors.