Rooppur, Matarbari, metros to get highest ADP allocation

The government is set to increase budget allocation for quick completion of the Rooppur nuclear and Matarbari coal-fired power plant projects.

Several metro rail projects are also going to get more funds.

The Tk 2,65,000 crore Annual Development Programme (ADP) will be placed at today's National Economic Council meeting where allocations will be finalised.

Planning ministry officials say the aforesaid projects may get Tk 34,043 crore, which is 12.84 percent of the ADP.

Six projects related to Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant are the top recipients of funds. The projects will get a total Tk 12,544 crore, up from the current fiscal year's Tk 11,621 crore.

The 2,400MW power plant, worth Tk 1,14,225 crore, is the biggest ever development project in Bangladesh. As of December last year Tk 68,248 crore has been spent. In the 2023-24 fiscal year, it got Tk 9,706 crore, while in the 2024-25 fiscal year it will get Tk 10,502 crore.

The government hopes to see it generate power by March 2025 or sooner.

Six transmission lines from the plant are being set up. Four of the lines are almost 90 percent complete, according to Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

When the lines are set, a unit of the plant will start operation, officials said.

Setting up of lines across the Padma, which saw 40 percent progress, will be done by October, said Delwar Hossain, the project director.

There are five projects -- totaling Tk 88,492 crore -- related to the power plant in Matarbari, Cox's Bazar. In 2024-25, the projects will get Tk 14,962 crore, up from Tk 12,161 crore in 2023-24.

A unit of Matarbari 1200MW Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant was formally inaugurated in November last year and it has been generating power without hiccups. The other unit is set to begin operation by July.

An official of the power division said a substation needed for the plant is being built.

Project Director Abul Kalam Azad told The Daily Star that the work related to power transmission will hopefully be complete by June.

"The existing lines are able to supply up to 900MW. When the work is done, it will be able to handle 1,200MW," he said.

As per the proposed ADP, construction of the power plant will get Tk 6,105 crore. The power transmission system costs Tk 1,024 crore, and Tk 656 crore of it has been spent.

Three projects related to Matarbari port are worth Tk 35,614 crore. In the next fiscal year, they will get Tk 8,758 crore, up from Tk 2,666 crore in 2023-24.

Three metro rail projects worth Tk 1,28,687 crore, are going to get Tk 6,537 crore.

The Uttara-Motijheel part of MRT line 6 is complete, and the ADP proposes Tk 1,975 crore to build the part from Motijheel to Kamalapur.

Two other metro rail projects -- MRT Line 1 (Airport-Purbachal-Kamalapur) and MRT Line 5 (Hemayatpur-Bhatara) -- are making progress. The initial activities are done. The main construction work will begin in the upcoming fiscal year.

The MRT-1 would cost Tk 53,977 crore, and MRT-5 Tk 41,238 crore. The proposed ADP allocates Tk 3,594 crore and Tk 968 crore for them respectively.