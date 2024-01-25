Restoring Dhaka’s lost past with ‘Dhaka Gate’

The recently renovated Dhaka Gate has finally been restored to its full glory, following years of neglect. The Tk 80 lakh restoration project also saw new pillars and lights added to the structure, originally built in the 17th century. Photo: Prabir Das

In the heart of present-day Dhaka, amidst the bustling streets and vibrant energy, stands a silent sentinel, a relic of a bygone era -- the Dhaka Gate.

Built during the Mughal reign, this historical monument located near the Doyel Chattar area of Dhaka University served as the city's sole entrance from the 17th to early 19th century.

Until recently, the Dhaka Gate lay forgotten and neglected, surrounded by shrubbery, covered in posters, and tucked away in a shadowy corner of the university campus. Years of neglect and a lack of proper maintenance had brought it to the brink of ruin.

However, the Dhaka South City Corporation in July stepped in to save this historic monument, allocating a budget of around Tk 80 lakh for its restoration.

When visiting the site during renovation work, Prof Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, who is leading this project, proudly showed this correspondent the progress they had made.

"We've tried to restore the gate to its original glory. Besides the old look, we've added pinnacles to the pillars on both sides of the gate. We have also installed lights on them, so that it looks better at night. We're still experimenting with the lighting setup," said Prof Sayeed, also a heritage specialist.

The gate, which was built on the orders of the then governor of Bengal Mir Jumla, was also reunited with another historic artefact of its creator. "Bibi Mariam", a cannon commissioned to protect Dhaka's riverside from the onslaught of bandits, had been kept for a long time in Osmani Udyan. It has now been put on display right beside the newly-renovated gate.

After completion of the renovation, the Dhaka Gate was inaugurated by DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh yesterday. Noted historian Prof Muntassir Mamoon was also present at the event.

Dhaka Gate was originally known as the gate of Mir Jumla, the Mughal governor of Bengal who played a crucial role in protecting Dhaka and its inhabitants from pirate raids.

It stands as one of the oldest examples of Mughal architecture in the capital, and it holds a significant place in the city's past. Over the centuries, Dhaka Gate endured severe damage, and was rebuilt in 1825 by Charles Dawes, the then magistrate of the city.

Following Dhaka's reinstatement as the capital of Bengal in 1660, the city experienced rapid expansion, stretching westward to Jafrabad, eastward to Postogola, and northward to Tongi Bridge. Mir Jumla II, appointed as the subahdar of Bengal by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, oversaw the construction of the gate.