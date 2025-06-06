Residents suffer due to sorry state of roads

More than 130 kilometres out of total 240-km road network in Pabna Municipality are in a dilapidated condition due to lack of repairs and maintenance for prolonged period.

As such, residents including students, office-goers, businessmen and vehicle drivers have been suffering immensely during their daily commute.

Visiting the roads in different areas of the municipality recently, this correspondent observed that bitumen surface has worn off and small and large potholes have developed everywhere, causing disruption to vehicular movement and severe congestion on the busiest roads. The situation exacerbates when roads become submerged after rainfall during monsoon.

"It is difficult to use Pabna Bus Terminal Road (Ataikula Road) and Pabna General Hospital Road at normal time as those are entirely damaged and unfit for vehicular movement," said Md Idris Ali, a local rickshaw puller.

"Just commuting from one corner to another within the municipality often becomes extremely difficult as the roads are utterly damaged and vehicles charge high fares to ply the roads," said Akhinur Islam, a resident of Eidgah area beside Ataikula road.

"One needs to spend a minimum of Tk 40-50 for travelling barely half kilometre distance in the town. When it rains, it becomes even more of an ordeal as vehicle drivers simply refuse to take passengers using the battered roads. Office-goers and students suffer the most," he added.

"At least 1-km stretch along this road has long been in a dilapidated condition, making it an arduous task to take patients to the hospital. Sometimes, patient's condition worsens after such a bumpy ride," said Md Alomgir Hossain, a resident of Hospital Road.

Md Amirul Islam, a trader at Pabna BSCIC, echoed him.

Roads in Radhanagar, Shalgaria, and Arifpur areas were also seen in deplorable state.

"Accidents regularly happen on the roads across the municipality as vehicles often overturn due to deep potholes. One needs to start keeping considerable time in hand to reach destination timely," said ABM Fazlur Rahman, president of Consumer Association of Bangladesh.

He urged the municipality authorities for prompt steps to repair the roads.

Md Obaidul Haque, assistant engineer of Pabna Municipality, said more than 130-km out of total 240-km roads within municipality area need urgent repairs.

"Due to the lack of fund, we are unable to conduct any repair work at this moment. We have already submitted a number of project proposals to repair and upgrade more than 100-km road at cost of Tk 100 crore. A few of those got approval. Once fund is allocated, we will begin tender process after June," he added.