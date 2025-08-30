Rajnagar in Moulvibazar: Bamboo trade thrives at Kalarbazar

Nestled on the edge of Kawadighi Haor in Rajnagar upazila of Moulvibazar, the Kalarbazar bamboo market has carried on a centuries-old tradition that continues to shape the region's rural economy and cultural identity.

Like any typical haat, the market offers a variety of goods, but bamboo remains its undisputed specialty, drawing traders, craftsmen, and contractors from across Moulvibazar and the greater Sylhet region.

On a recent visit, this correspondent found rows of long, medium, and short bamboo poles laid out on lowlands beside the Chandnighat-Haldigul road.

Abu Taher, a contractor from Moulvibazar town, said the market dates back over a hundred years, originally established to capitalise on waterborne trade along the Kushiyara River and Kawadighi Haor.

Though roads have replaced much of the waterway traffic, water transport is still used, especially for larger hauls of bamboo.

Currently, around 25 to 30 bamboo traders operate in Kalarbazar year-round, with numbers rising to about 50 during peak season, from early winter to the start of the monsoon.

Bamboo trader Basit Mia, who has been running his business at the market for the past 35 years, said bamboo is brought in from nearby upazilas such as Srimangal, Kamalganj, and Kulaura.

"Bamboo is sold here daily, but the main haat days are Monday and Friday. On those days, the market sees transactions worth Tk 2–3 lakh, and even up to Tk 5–6 lakh on Fridays," he added.

However, supply has been declining in recent years.

Kalam Mia, another trader, said, "Straight, long, and strong bamboo is getting harder to find. As villages expand and housing increases, land once used to grow bamboo is being repurposed. That's why production and supply are low now."

Despite these challenges, the market remains a key source of quality bamboo.

Sajjad Hosain, a contractor from Sylhet town, said he frequently sources bamboo from Kalarbazar for construction projects.

Mahendra Sarkar, a 60-year-old cane craftsman from Rajapur village, said, "I've been buying bamboo here for 40 years. I use it to make baskets, kula, and kholai. I don't know of any bamboo haat as large as this one in our area."