Quota protest: IIUC students block Ctg-Dhaka highway, railway
Students of International Islamic University Chittagong blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway's Kumira area this morning protesting the recent attacks on students of various universities while they were demonstrating for quota reform.
They started the blockade at 11:00am today, reports our Chattogram correspondent.
The blockade has already caused long traffic jams on both sides of the highway.
Earlier, IIUC students blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram railway track around 10:30am.
According to the traffic officials of Eastern Railway, due to this, movement of two passenger trains and two freight trains were disrupted.
