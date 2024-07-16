Quota protest: IIUC students block Ctg-Dhaka highway, railway

Students of International Islamic University Chittagong blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram highway's Kumira area this morning protesting the recent attacks on students of various universities while they were demonstrating for quota reform.

They started the blockade at 11:00am today, reports our Chattogram correspondent.

The blockade has already caused long traffic jams on both sides of the highway.

Earlier, IIUC students blocked the Dhaka-Chattogram railway track around 10:30am.

According to the traffic officials of Eastern Railway, due to this, movement of two passenger trains and two freight trains were disrupted.