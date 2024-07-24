Quota in govt jobs: New system applicable for all grades

Following SC order, govt circular says 93pc jobs to be given on merit

In a major reform to the quota system in public jobs, the government yesterday issued a circular, taking merit-based recruitment in civil service to 93 percent from the existing 44 percent. The rest seven percent will come from various quotas.

The new quota system, which came in line with Sunday's Supreme Court order, will come into effect immediately and will be applicable to all grades of the government, semi-government, autonomous, semi-autonomous, statutory bodies and corporations in case of direct recruitment through exams, according to the circular.

There are 20 grades in government jobs. Direct appointments are usually done in 9th-20th grade. However, such direct appointments are also done in case of a handful of posts in some top grades like 5th, 6th, 7th and 8th grades, according to public administration ministry officials.

As per the circular, there will be five percent quota for the children of freedom fighters, martyred freedom fighters and Biranganas. One percent quota has been reserved for ethnic minorities and another one percent for persons with disability and people of third gender.

If enough candidates are not available from the quotas, the vacant posts will be filled up from the merit list.

"We have implemented the apex court's verdict as is… It was mainly a movement to reform the quota and we have done it. The students should now return to their classrooms," Law Minister Anisul Huq told a press briefing, announcing the circular.

Four key organisers of the quota reform protest rejected the circular, saying there should have been a discussion with the stakeholders before issuing the circular.

"Our movement will continue until justice is done about those killed and injured," said Nahid Islam, one of the organisers, about two hours after the law minister's announcement.

The circular came in the wake of an unprecedented violence centring on student protests for quota reforms.

According to The Daily Star's count, at least 150 people have been killed and several thousand wounded in clashes with law enforcers, joined in by alleged ruling party activists, since Tuesday.

The overall death toll may rise, as The Daily Star could not reach many hospitals in Dhaka and elsewhere where many critically injured were taken for treatment. Also, many friends and families reportedly took the bodies of their loved-ones from the scene and this newspaper could not contact them. The Daily Star's count of the death toll is based solely on hospital and police sources.

The massive unrest also saw dozens of public and private establishments, including BTV centre and two Metro stations, vandalised or burned or both. Scores of vehicles also came under arson attacks.

Many non-students also took to the streets in Dhaka and elsewhere, especially in the last few days, to join the student protesters.

The sheer scale of the violence prompted the government to impose curfew and deploy armed forces across the country.

THE QUOTA DEBATE

The latest quota reform is the biggest yet since its introduction in 1972.

From 1972 to 1976, 20 percent recruitment was merit-based. It was increased to 40 percent in 1976 and continued until 1985, when it was further increased to 45 percent.

In 2012, one percent quota was introduced for persons with disability, taking merit-based recruitment to 44 percent.

Until the 2018 government decision, 44 percent government jobs were merit-based, 30 percent was reserved for freedom fighters' children and grandchildren, 10 percent for districts, 10 percent for women, five percent for ethnic minorities and one percent for persons with disability.

In October 2018, the government through a hastily issued circular cancelled the quota system in 9th-13th grades (Class-I and Class-II jobs) amid a massive quota reform movement at different universities.

The students never wanted its abolition, they only demanded that it be revised down.

Subsequently, the government circular was challenged in the High Court by seven children of freedom fighters. In response, the HC on June 5, 2024, declared the government circular illegal, essentially reinstating the 56 percent quota.

NATIONWIDE PROTEST

The HC verdict triggered a student protest on public university campuses first in Dhaka and within days in other parts of the country.

Thousands of students from private universities, colleges and in some cases from schools joined the nationwide movement.

Protests intensified after the Supreme Court on July 4 declined to issue a stay on the HC verdict, triggering a massive one-point movement for quota reform.

After three days of countrywide demonstrations, the SC gave a status quo on the HC verdict and set August 7 for hearing. The decision did little to pacify the agitators.

The movement turned violent after alleged Chhatra League and other ruling party activists attacked the agitating students at Dhaka University and some other universities on July 15.

The attack came hours after Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that "Chhatra League would give a fitting reply to those student leaders of the quota movement who labelled themselves as Razakars and were arrogant."

Violence escalated further after the killings of several students during their clashes with law enforcers and alleged pro-government activists, who were seen attacking the students with iron pipes, rods, sticks and hockey sticks in Dhaka and elsewhere. Some of them also opened fire on the protesters in and outside the capital.

In the wake of the situation, the government requested the top court to hold an early hearing as death toll continued to rise.

After hearing the matter for about two and a half hours on Sunday, the seven-member full bench of the Appellate Division led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan gave the verdict, curtailing quota to only seven percent.

In disposing of the matter under article 104 of the constitution, the top court "considered the importance of the case and the prevailing overall reality."

THE PRESS BRIEFING

At the briefing held at the law minister's official residence, Anisul read out the circular, and provided its context.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Public Administration Minister Farhad Hossain and State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat were present.

Asked about women quota, the law minister said female students during the movement said they are empowered enough and they do not need this quota.

"I have nothing to say if the Appellate Division listened to them," he said.

He also said the government will take care of the treatment of the general students who were injured during the movement.

"Earlier, the prime minister in her address to the nation said that she will take steps about those who have been killed and injured. We are sticking to that comment," Anisul said, replying to a question.

"We came to know they have something to say about the cases that were filed. We are trying to reach out to them [protesters] through the media. It they give us information about the cases, we will look into the matter."

He said the government will create a congenial atmosphere at educational institutions and ensure safety and security of the students.

He also claimed that "militants, BNP, Jamaat, Islami Chhatra Shibir and Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal" infiltrated into the quota protest to destroy the country.

"We believe the situation will not deteriorate, as the problem has been solved. If anyone makes any ill attempt to deteriorate the situation, we will take stern actions."

About allegations that some international media ran reports using "distorted information," Arafat said a plan for carrying out violence using the students as a shield was hatched long ago.

"They had preparation to attack the data centre and disrupt internet service. Without internet, we also suffered as we could not communicate globally. As we could not communication globally, their syndicate abroad carried out a disinformation campaign. As a result, international media is providing wrong information," he said.

He claimed "BNP, Jamaat and Shibir men" attacked different government structures like BTV, data centre, toll plazas and Setu Bhaban.

"I received phone calls from BTV. They were crying, feeling threatened. They were saying, 'sir save us.'"

"When you are attacked, you have to fight back. When we fought back in defence, the clashes left many people killed and injured. The attackers are responsible for the killings. Each and every one involved in the killing will be brought to book," he said.

The education minister said students were used as a shield in the movement.

"We will assess how many students were involved in the movement and from which institutions after reopening of the educational institutions," he said.