A quarter out to grab state power thru killings: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said it is very inhuman that some people want to assume power by killing people.

"I don't see such inhumanity anywhere else. It's beyond my imagination," she said while addressing the Armed Forces Day-2023 Reception at Senakunja at Dhaka Cantonment.

Hasina said, "I don't know ... my question is why people are burnt alive and killed? I still don't understand why buses are being torched and state properties are being destroyed."

At another event earlier, she said nothing can be achieved through arson violence, expressing her hope that the BNP-Jamaat alliance will come back to its senses to put an end to the anarchy.

"Nothing can be achieved through burning people to death. This is wrong. Something can be gained by the power of the general people. Working for the people's welfare and staying by them are other requirements to achieve something," the PM said while speaking at a reception at the Army Multipurpose Complex.

At Senakunja, Hasina said the government is facing one challenge after another such as Covid-19. "We dealt with that," she said, adding that the government has to deal with various kinds of troubles, particularly arson violence.

Expressing her desire to bring peace, the premier said, "We want peace not only within the country but also in the region and across the globe."

Mentioning that Bangladesh is a country of peace, she said, "When people are in peace, they get relief, see a ray of hope and they are moving forward. At that time, arson, terrorism, hartal, and blockade disrupt people's lives again and create panic among people."

Hasina said she wants those involved in such acts would come to their senses. "Instead of doing these destructive activities, they join the democratic trend, let keep their trust and believe in people."

Urging the armed forces to get always ready, the premier said, "We don't want war with anyone. We want only peace."

"But we must always keep in mind that to protect our country from external attacks, we must have proper preparations to protect our independence and sovereignty."

Praising the armed forces, Hasina said, "Our armed forces stand by the people at the time of any natural disaster or state of emergency."

The BNP and Jamaat started the recurrence of arson terrorism like they did in 2013 and 2014 in the name of a movement to dislodge the government, Hasina said while addressing the reception accorded to the gallantry award-winning freedom fighters of the armed forces and their heirs at the Army Multipurpose Complex.

She also presented peacetime awards to the selected members of the armed forces for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields during 2022-23.

"We had seen the incidents of burning people to death by the Pakistani occupation forces during the Liberation War in 1971. BNP-Jamaat has started the same thing. I don't know how a man can burn people to death."

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq, PM's Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Army chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, Navy chief M Nazmul Hassan, and Air chief Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan were present.

Principal Staff Officer of the Armed Forces Division Lt Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman gave the address of welcome.