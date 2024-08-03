Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Aug 3, 2024 04:16 PM

Bangladesh

Primary schools not reopening tomorrow

Primary schools across the country will not reopen from tomorrow, said Farid Ahmed, Secretary of the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

He said all primary schools will remain closed until further notice.

On July 31, the primary and mass education ministry said primary schools across the country, apart from the 12 major city corporations -- Dhaka North, Dhaka South, Khulna, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal, Cumilla, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Mymensingh -- along with Narsingdi district, will reopen on August 4.

Earlier, the minsitry closed down all primary schools on July 16 amid the violence centring quota reform protests.

There are about 2 crore stduents at 1.14 lakh primary schools.

