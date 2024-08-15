Education
Govt instructs educational institutions nationwide to open from Aug 18

The interim government today instructed all educational institutions across the country to resume academic activities from August 18.

The secondary and higher education division of the education ministry published a notification in this regard.

It asked respective authorities to take necessary steps.

University Grants Commission (UGC) acting chairman Prof Muhammed Alamgir said universities can reopen their campuses after discussing the matter at their syndicate,  academic council as well as with teachers and students.

