President stresses education system reshuffle to improve its quality

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today stressed the need for reshuffling the education system to upgrade the quality of the higher education of the country to the international level.

He said this when a delegation led by Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr ASM Maqsood Kamal paid a courtesy call on the president at Bangabhaban.

During the meeting, the vice-chancellor informed the president about the overall affairs of Dhaka University.

He said that a master plan has been formulated for the overall development of the university and it will be implemented in three phases over 15 years. "As a result, there will be major changes in the development of the university's academic and residential infrastructure."

The president said emphasis should be given on research to make higher education meaningful.

Pointing out that the world situation is rapidly changing as a result of the revolutionary development of information technology, he said the overall education programme should be adjusted to keep pace with the changing world and enable the students to highlight their skills and capabilities in the global platforms.

During the meeting, secretary of the president's office Sampad Barua, military secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam and secretary Wahidul Islam Khan (attachment) were also present.