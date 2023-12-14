President, PM pay homage to martyred intellectuals

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid tributes to the martyred intellectuals on the occasion of the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

The president and the prime minister separately placed wreaths at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial at Mirpur.

They stood there in solemn silence for a while as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the illustrious sons of the soil.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces gave a state salute.

Flanked by the party's central leaders, Hasina, the president of Bangladesh Awami League, laid another wreath at the Martyred Intellectuals Memorial as the party chief.

Later, the prime minister talked to the war-wounded freedom fighters and the family members of the martyred intellectuals.

Hasina then went to Dhanmondi and placed a wreath at the portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum marking the Martyred Intellectuals Day.

After placing the wreath, she stood there for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence of Bangladesh.

Flanked by Awami League leaders Hasina placed another wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait as the chief of the party as well.

On the night of December 14, 1971, over 200 intellectuals including educationists, journalists, litterateurs, writers, physicians, scientists, lawyers, artists, philosophers and political thinkers had been picked up in Dhaka by the Pakistani occupation forces, aided by their local collaborators.

The intellectuals were blindfolded and taken to torture cells in Mirpur, Mohammadpur, Nakhalpara, Rajarbagh and other locations in different parts of the city and later executed en masse at different killing grounds, most notably Rayerbazar and Mirpur.

Since then, the day has been observed as the Martyred Intellectuals Day.