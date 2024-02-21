President, PM pay homage to Language Movement heroes

President Md Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement on the occasion of Amar Ekushey and International Mother Language Day.

Both the Head of the State and the Head of the Government paid their homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka at one minute past midnight.

The president was the first to lay the wreath at the Central Shaheed Minar, after which, the premier placed the wreath.

They stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the language heroes.

The Speaker, ministers, advisers to the prime minister, parliament members, chiefs of the three services, senior Awami League leaders, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats and high civil and military officials also paid tributes afterwards.

Later, the Shaheed Minar was opened to the public. Hundreds of people from all walks of life paid tribute with flowers at the memorial.