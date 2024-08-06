Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Tue Aug 6, 2024 03:22 PM
Last update on: Tue Aug 6, 2024 04:41 PM

Bangladesh

President dissolves parliament

Star Digital Report
President Mohammed Shahabuddin today dissolved the 12th parliament formed through the January 7 national election.

In a press release Bangabhaban said, "The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staffs of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement."

The press release also said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was freed. Moreover, the process to release those arrested between July 1 to  August has started, and many have already been released.

According to the constitution, a general election of the members of parliament shall be held in the case of a dissolution by reason of the expiration of its term within ninety days preceding such dissolution; and in the case of a dissolution otherwise than by reason of such expiration, within ninety days after such dissolution.

push notification