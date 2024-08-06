'Dissolve Parliament, form interim govt immediately'

Fakhrul urges president

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged President Mohammed Shahabuddin to dissolve the Parliament immediately and form an interim government without further delay.

"The Parliament must be dissolved, followed by formation of an interim or neutral government within 24 hours as time is running out. Elections should be held within three months. Otherwise, a political vacuum may arise," he told a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in Dhaka.

Regarding the proposed outline of an interim government with Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus as the chief advisor, Fakhrul said, "We will propose names when the President calls us. We haven't finalised any names yet, but we will inform you once we do."

"Khaleda Zia will appear before everyone when she feels ready," he also said.

Calling upon everyone to avoid arrogant and vengeful actions, Fakhrul said, "I request everyone to stop vandalising and setting fire to various institutions. Those who engage in such acts are opponents of the movement and their associates."

He also urged the BNP leaders and activists to maintain calm and resist those causing unrest.