Dr Yunus agreed to be the chief adviser of interim govt

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has agreed to lead the interim government as its chief adviser.

A reliable source confirmed the information to The Daily Star.

"When I was contacted on behalf of the students, I didn't agree at first. I told them I have a lot of work to finish. But the students repeatedly requested me," the source quoted Yunus as saying.

"Many people lost their lives in this movement and many students and common people were killed. Now Bangladesh has the opportunity to run the country in a proper way. And it is possible only if you take responsibility. If you don't agree to take responsibility, it won't be good for any of us. That's why we're asking you to take responsibility," one of the students argued.

Yunus was quoted as saying: "I also considered that these students had protested so much, they had to pay so much for it."

"If the students can sacrifice so much, if the people of the country can sacrifice so much, then I also have some responsibility. Then I told the students that I can take the responsibility," he said.

Yunus went to Paris as a special guest at the invitation of the Olympic Committee. But he is still is abroad for his treatment. Dr Yunus is expected to return to Bangladesh "as soon as possible."